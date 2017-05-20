Albania's Muslims call for peaceful electoral campaign

TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian Muslim Community is calling on political parties to hold a peaceful election campaign that coincides with the holy month of Ramadan.

Albania holds its parliamentary election June 25. The date was decided after intensive talks among the parties mediated by U.S. and European Union officials.

Ylli Gurra, a leader of the executive organ of the country's Muslims, on Saturday called on political parties and religious communities to be peaceful and respect each other.