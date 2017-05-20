Death toll in attack on south Libya army base rises to 141

CAIRO — A spokesman for Libya's army says the death toll from a militia attack on an air base in the country's south has increased to 141, including two civilians.

Col. Ahmed Mosmary, spokesman for forces loyal to an east-based parliament, said in a news conference late Friday that the number from Thursday's attack had increased from 60.

Mosmary says the attack on Buraq al-Shati air base effectively ends the cease-fire brokered by the national unity government between militias and the forces commanded by army chief Gen. Khalifa Hifter in the area.