German minister sees Jordan potential to host German troops
DEAD SEA, Jordan — Germany's
Turkey recently blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers at the Incirlik air base. This raised the possibility that Germany might relocate planes supporting the campaign against the extremist group Islamic State.
She says there's no final decision on a move. She says talks with Turkey are continuing, but that "in case we will have to move, we would be prepared."
Von der Leyen spoke on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's regional gathering in Jordan.
