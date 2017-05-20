Letters show Hernandez asked to move, share cell in prison

BOSTON — Five letters authenticated by state officials show Aaron Hernandez asked prison officials to share a cell with inmates he described as close friends.

In a June 2015 letter, Hernandez asks to be moved to another part of prison where he says he has no enemies and to "celly up" with another inmate.

Hernandez wrote in a similar letter that he and an inmate "are very close and have been since the streets." He says the inmate is "like a real brother."

The inmates' names are redacted in the letters.