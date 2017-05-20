LL Bean's newest Bootmobile is kicking it in Japan
FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean's Bootmobile is leaving North America for the first time.
The four-wheeled tribute to the Maine-based retailer's iconic boot is rolling across land of the rising sun, visiting L.L. Bean's 25 stores in Japan.
The first Bootmobile was created to coincide with the retailer's 100th anniversary, and its popularity is giving Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile a run for its money.
The Bootmobile will tour around Japan this summer and fall. Fans are encouraged to share photos of Bootmobile on social media for a chance to win prizes.