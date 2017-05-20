Plane crashes into Los Angeles airport truck after landing

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a plane collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring as many as six people.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Saturday that a commercial passenger jet collided with the truck around 2:30 p.m., causing the truck to overturn.

The department says six people from the truck were being treated, including one in critical condition.

Fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey had no additional details.