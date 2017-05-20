News / World

Populist campaign for minimum income draws Italian marchers

Italian Five Stars Movement's leader Beppe Grillo holds a torch as he takes part to a march from Perugia to Assisi, Italy, Saturday, May 20, 2017. The 5-star movement organized the march to support the adoption of a guaranteed minimum income for Italian citizens. (Tommaso Crocchioni/ANSA via AP)

Italian Five Stars Movement's leader Beppe Grillo holds a torch as he takes part to a march from Perugia to Assisi, Italy, Saturday, May 20, 2017. The 5-star movement organized the march to support the adoption of a guaranteed minimum income for Italian citizens. (Tommaso Crocchioni/ANSA via AP)

ROME — The head of Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is leading thousands of supporters in a march to demand a guaranteed minimum income for Italian citizens.

Comic Beppe Grillo says the 25-kilometre (15-mile) march Saturday between the Umbrian towns of Perugia and Assisi expresses support for the dignity of all people.

The push for a guaranteed income for Italian citizens is a major theme of the 5-Stars, who hope to gain national power in the next election for Parliament, which is due by spring 2018.

The 5-Stars contend that aid for the hundreds of thousands of migrants, who arrived in Italy after rescue at sea in the last few years, risks coming at the expense of Italians struggling to make ends meet during the nation's economic slump.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular