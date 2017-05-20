Populist campaign for minimum income draws Italian marchers

ROME — The head of Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is leading thousands of supporters in a march to demand a guaranteed minimum income for Italian citizens.

Comic Beppe Grillo says the 25-kilometre (15-mile) march Saturday between the Umbrian towns of Perugia and Assisi expresses support for the dignity of all people.

The push for a guaranteed income for Italian citizens is a major theme of the 5-Stars, who hope to gain national power in the next election for Parliament, which is due by spring 2018.