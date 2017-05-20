Report: Trump says firing 'nut job' Comey took off pressure
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reported to have called the former director of the FBI "a real nut job" while discussing the ongoing investigation of ties between his presidential campaign and Russia.
The remarks reported by The New York Times were directed at two Russian officials visiting the Oval Office earlier this month. According to the Times, Trump also told his Russian guests that his firing of FBI Director James Comey had "taken off" the "great pressure" he was feeling from the investigation.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports that an unidentified senior Trump adviser is now considered a "person of interest" in the law enforcement investigation.
And Comey has agreed to testify at an open hearing of the Senate intelligence committee in the near future.
