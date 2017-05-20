Severe weather creates havoc across Germany
BERLIN — Thunderstorms have created havoc across Germany leading to the derailment of a train with seven people injured, flight cancellations at Hamburg's airport and a mudslide on a highway in the eastern part of the country.
The German news agency dpa reported Saturday that a regional train derailed near Stadtroda in eastern Germany after the tracks were covered by a mudslide late Friday. Seven people were slightly injured and the tracks remained closed Saturday.
Some 140 passengers had to spend the night on cots after 29 flights were