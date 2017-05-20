The Latest: California Democrats take aim at Trump, Congress

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the California Democratic Party convention (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Elected California Democrats are urging the party's fired-up activists to channel their energy into defeating some of the state's 14 Republican representatives in Congress.

Officials presented California as the epicenter of liberal resistance to Republican President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress on Saturday at the California Democratic Party convention.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris says Californians have an "outsized responsibility to keep up the fight" and called on activists to "hold these Republicans accountable in their districts." Harris is often mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the world is counting on California to reject Trump. The candidate for governor says "Democrats do not succeed by playing it safe."

___

12 a.m.

California Democrats meet Saturday with renewed optimism about their party's chances of adding to their huge majority among the state's 53-member congressional delegation and potentially tipping the balance of power in the U.S. House.

In a state where Democrats are itching to lead the liberal resistance to Trump and the Republican Congress, the party's activists find themselves singularly united behind the goal of stunting the GOP.

But the Democrats are also a party divided, still nursing deep divisions between insurgent supporters of Bernie Sanders and the party's establishment wing.