The Latest: Vigil leaders upset after officer isn't indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on a decision not to indict a Columbus officer in the deadly shooting of a teen (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Demonstrators upset that a white Ohio police officer won't be indicted in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old black boy after a suspected robbery say they'll continue to push for more accountability in the justice system.

About 100 people gathered Friday night outside a Columbus church near where officer Bryan Mason shot Tyre King last September.

The vigil took place hours after a grand jury decided not to indict the officer. Police say Mason shot the teen after he pulled a BB gun that looked like a real firearm from his waistband during a chase.

An organizer of the protest told those outside the church that they need to keep fighting for more action and involvement from elected leaders.

___

1 a.m.

The family of a black 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted not to indict the officer.

A Franklin County grand jury was considering whether Officer Bryan Mason should be charged criminally in the September 2016 shooting of Tyre King. Police say Mason shot the teen after he pulled a BB gun that looked like a real firearm from his waistband during a foot pursuit.

Attorney Sean Walton issued a statement on behalf Tyre's family after Friday's grand jury's decision saying they were dissatisfied with how the city, police and prosecutors handled the investigation.