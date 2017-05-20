Thousands in Madrid back no-confidence vote against PM Rajoy

MADRID — Thousands of Spaniards are rallying in Madrid to support a no-confidence vote against conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy brought by the far-left Podemos party.

The rally Saturday under the slogan "We have to throw them out" is being held in the Puerta del Sol, a large square in the heart of Spain's capital.

Podemos organized the gathering to bolster its no-confidence vote against Rajoy's ruling Popular Party, which has been hit by a series of corruption scandals.

Podemos registered its intention Friday to bring the no-confidence vote to Parliament. The move includes presenting the party's ponytailed leader, Pablo Iglesias, as an alternative candidate to replace Rajoy.