Wayward humpback whale stuck in California harbour
A
A
Share via Email
VENTURA, Calif. — A humpback whale swam into a Southern California
Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say the whale was spotted Saturday afternoon and has been swimming back and forth in the
A wildlife expert said the approximately 40-foot-long whale appeared to be a healthy juvenile. Jen Levine, the stranding operations and animal care manager for the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, says rescuers plan to use a hydrophone that plays underwater whale sounds to guide the whale out of the
The Coast Guard, the National Parks Service and local authorities are involved in the effort.