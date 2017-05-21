3 dead, 1 injured in fire in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say three people died and another was injured in an early morning fire in a Philadelphia home.

The fire department says the blaze was reported about 5 a.m. Sunday in a west Philadelphia neighbourhood .

Arriving fire crews reported flames and smoke pouring from the home but were able to put out the blaze quickly.

Police say a 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Lankenau Hospital and was listed in stable condition. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.