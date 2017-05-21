Albania president sets June 25 for parliamentary election

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's president has decreed that a parliamentary election that was postponed as part of compromise among political parties will be held on June 25.

The election had been scheduled for June 18, but was pushed back as part of the agreement mediated by U.S. and European Union officials.

President Bujar Nishani moved the election back one week on Sunday to account for the compromise between the governing Socialist Party and the opposition-led Democratic Party.

The opposition has boycotted parliament since February and had not registered for the election, claiming the government would manipulate the vote.