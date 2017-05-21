Bahrain gives Shiite cleric 1-year suspended sentence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain has given a prominent Shiite cleric a 1-year suspended prison sentence and seized assets belonging to him and his ministry.

Sheikh Isa Qassim had faced money laundering charges and allegations he fueled extremism amid a major crackdown on dissent in the Sunni-ruled kingdom of Bahrain.

Prosecutors announced the court sentence Sunday for Qassim, who was stripped of his citizenship in June.

Qassim's supporters had urged protesters to gather in Shiite mosques across the tiny island nation, but there was no immediate turmoil.

The sentence avoids authorities attempting to raid Qassim's home, surrounded for months by a sit-in. Police have besieged Qassim's hometown of Diraz for months as well, tightly controlling access.