Bulgaria seizes big haul of heroin bound for the Netherlands

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian customs agents have seized some 423 kilograms (933 pounds) of heroin worth an estimated $34 million at a border checkpoint with Romania.

Customs chief Georgi Kostov said Sunday the drugs were in a truck stopped at the Danube Bridge near Vidin, 200 kilometres (120 miles) north of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

The driver, a Bulgarian citizen, could face up to 15 years in jail, if convicted on drug trafficking charges.