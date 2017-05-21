Calls for Brazil's president to resign or be impeached grow

SAO PAULO — Opponents of President Michel Temer are taking to the streets in cities across Brazil to demand he step down following allegations of corruption.

Temer has been under siege since the newspaper O Globo reported last week that he was recorded endorsing hush money for a former lawmaker who has been jailed for graft. Temer says the recording was doctored and denies wrongdoing.

But Brazil's highest court has opened an investigation, and Temer is facing calls that he step down or face impeachment. Brazil's bar association added its voice to those calls late Saturday, voting to file a request in Congress for Temer's impeachment.