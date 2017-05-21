Hungary: Protesters rally in defence of university, NGOs

BUDAPEST, Hungary — At least 5,000 protesters are marching in downtown Budapest, calling on Hungary's government to repeal legal amendments which could force a university founded by an American philanthropist to leave the country.

Participants at Sunday's rally also want Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to abandon a bill that is viewed as an effort to intimidate civic groups that receive foreign funding.

Orban's Fidesz party says the protest is an attempt by the "network" of Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros to pressure the government into changing its anti-migration policy. Soros is the founder of Central European University and a supporter of non-governmental groups in Hungary.