Police: Gunmen shoot and kill 4 policemen in north Pakistan.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police say gunmen have shot and killed four policemen in an attack on a patrol in northwest Pakistan.

Police official Arif Khan says Sunday's attack took place in Kohat district, some 90 kilometres (56 miles) south of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He says police launched a hunt for the attackers, who fled.

Khan says the police were returning to their station following a patrol when they were attacked. The area police chief, his second-in-command and two constables were killed.