Police: Gunmen shoot and kill 4 policemen in north Pakistan.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police say gunmen have shot and killed four policemen in an attack on a patrol in northwest Pakistan.
Police official Arif Khan says Sunday's attack took place in Kohat district, some 90
Khan says the police were returning to their station following a patrol when they were attacked. The area police chief, his second-in-command and two constables were killed.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for previous similar attacks in the province, which borders Afghanistan.