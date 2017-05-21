The Latest: FBI investigating if stabbing was hate crime

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Latest on the stabbing death of a visiting student at the University of Maryland (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The FBI is helping to investigate the stabbing at the University of Maryland to determine whether it was a hate crime.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said at a press conference Sunday that he sought the FBI's help after finding that 22-year-old Sean Urbanski is a member of a Facebook group called "Alt Reich: Nation," where members post racially charged material.

Urbanski has been charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault in the death of Richard Collins III. Urbanski is white and Collins was black.

Mitchell said Collins was a senior, who was set to graduate on Tuesday. He was recently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

___

6:45 p.m.

Charging documents say the student fatally stabbed at the University of Maryland was Richard Collins III.

The documents provided to The Associated Press say that Collins was standing with two friends near a bus stop early Saturday when he was stabbed once in the chest by Sean Urbanski.

Officials have said that Urbanski was a student at the University of Maryland and the victim was a student at Bowie State University.

The documents say that Urbanski approached the group screaming and said: "Step left, step left if you know what's best for you." They say that Collins said "no" and then was stabbed.

Urbanski has been charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack.

___

10:40 a.m.

Police in Maryland say they have filed murder and assault charges against a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a college student.

Sean Christopher Urbanski of Severna Park faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack that took place early Saturday.

The University of Maryland Police Department said the 22-year-old Urbanski was arrested after witnesses positively identified him. Urbanski is accused of stabbing to death a Bowie State University student who was visiting the University of Maryland campus.