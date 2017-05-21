The Latest: S. Korea, US say N. Korea fires midrange missile
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on North Korea's missile test (all times local):
11:35 p.m.
U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea has fired a medium-range missile, the latest ballistics test by a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the rocket was fired Sunday from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang and flew eastward about 500
White House officials
The latest launch comes a week after North Korea successfully tested a new midrange missile that it said could carry a heavy nuclear warhead.