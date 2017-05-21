UN Security Council to consult on N Korea missile: diplomats

U.N. diplomats say the Security Council will hold urgent consultations on the latest North Korea missile test.

The council diplomats say the closed discussion was requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea and will take place Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting hasn't been officially announced.

U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea fired a medium-range missile Sunday that appears to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year.