Young whale finds its way out of Southern California harbour
VENTURA, Calif. — A humpback whale that made a big splash with boaters after wandering into a Southern California
Ventura Harbormaster John Higgins said the whale swam away before dawn Sunday.
Authorities may have provided it some guidance, playing a continuous loop of humpback whale feeding sounds near the
The 40-foot-long creature arrived in the
It wowed onlookers on boats and the shore as it swam back and forth, occasionally surfacing.
Higgins says whale experts have identified it as a healthy juvenile.