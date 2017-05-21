Young whale finds its way out of Southern California harbour

VENTURA, Calif. — A humpback whale that made a big splash with boaters after wandering into a Southern California harbour is on the move again, having found its way back to the open ocean.

Ventura Harbormaster John Higgins said the whale swam away before dawn Sunday.

Authorities may have provided it some guidance, playing a continuous loop of humpback whale feeding sounds near the harbour's entrance-exit point.

The 40-foot-long creature arrived in the harbour Saturday after apparently making a wrong turn.

It wowed onlookers on boats and the shore as it swam back and forth, occasionally surfacing.