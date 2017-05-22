1 killed, 7 hurt after vehicle hits bull on Kansas highway
A
A
Share via Email
DODGE CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was killed and seven others were injured when a driver hit a bull standing in the highway.
The patrol says 66-year-old Alma Bencomo, of Dodge City, died after her vehicle hit the bull Saturday on U.S. 400, about 26 miles (40
Five people in Bencomo's vehicle were injured. Thirakul and a passenger in his car also were injured. A 7-year-old girl in Bencomo's car was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The others were treated at a Dodge City hospital.