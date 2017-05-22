News / World

1st court appearance for 3 teens in shooting death of boy, 6

This Madison County Detention Center booking photograph taken Thursday, May 18, 2017 shows Byron McBride. Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference that authorities plan to charge McBride, Dwan Wakefield, and Tyreek Washington,in the death of 6-year old Kingston Frazier. Authorities found Frazier shot at least once in the back seat of his mother's stolen car, which Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones said was abandoned in a muddy ditch about 15 miles (20 kilometers) north of Jackson, Miss. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CANTON, Miss. — Three Mississippi teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are expected to make initial court appearances.

Nineteen-year-old Byron McBride and 17-year-olds Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington were arrested in the shooting death of Kingston Frazier. Authorities say Frazier was found dead in his mother's car Thursday, hours after the vehicle was stolen from outside a Jackson supermarket with the child inside.

A judge is expected to decide Monday whether to set bail and also will appoint lawyers to any of the three who lack one.

A special investigator's sworn statement obtained by The Associated Press says Wakefield told police that McBride stole the car and killed Frazier. Though all three are charged with capital murder, only McBride could face the death penalty, authorities say.

