Albania president decrees new reshuffled Cabinet

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's president has decreed a government reshuffle as part of the compromise worked out between political parties before next month's parliamentary election.

Bujar Nishani has named the choices for deputy prime minister and six other ministers: interior, education, health, social wellbeing, finance and justice. The move came after the opposition recommended them as "technical" nominees.

Parliament will vote on them Monday afternoon in a special session. A three-month opposition boycott of parliament ended last week in an agreement between the governing Socialist Party and the opposition-led Democratic Party that was mediated by U.S. and European Union officials.