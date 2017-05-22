Carrier announces timeline for eliminating Indianapolis jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company's Indianapolis factory — work that will be outsourced to Mexico.

Company officials said in a letter released Monday that 338 jobs would be cut by July 20. Another 290 will be out of work by Dec. 22.

United Steelworkers Local 1999 Vice-President Robert James says it's "cold" to put people out of work just days before Christmas.

President Donald Trump made the plight of 1,400 Carrier workers a major campaign theme. Under pressure from Trump, Carrier announced last November that it would keep some operations in Indianapolis, sparing about 800 workers.