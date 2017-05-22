China to detail its Antarctic ambitions at treaty meeting

BEIJING — Chinese officials plan to detail their ambitions in Antarctica as Beijing hosts a meeting of an international group that oversees management of the polar region.

Scientific research in Antarctica is governed under a 1959 treaty that designated the ice-capped continent as a natural reserve.

China signed on in 1983 and has since established four Antarctic research stations with a fifth planned.

About 400 representatives from 42 countries and 10 international organizations are expected to attend the 40th Antarctic Treaty meeting beginning Monday, including Yang Jiechi, a senior foreign policy adviser to Chinese president Xi Jinping, and Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

Chinese officials plan to sign polar co-operation agreements with the United States, Russia and Germany.