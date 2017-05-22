News / World

Dad of crash victim leaves note of gratitude in Times Square

A building worker posts a "Rest in Peace" sign for the victim of a wrong way driver in New York's Times Square, Friday, May 19, 2017. Richard Rojas, 26, charged with slamming his speeding car into pedestrians on the sidewalks of Times Square, killing a teenage tourist and injuring nearly two dozen people, said he wanted to "kill them all" and police should have shot him to stop him, a prosecutor revealed Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — The father of a Michigan tourist killed by an out-of-control driver in Times Square has left a note at a makeshift memorial to thank New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed. He was accompanied by a reporter from Michigan television station WWMT.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people's names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were "no words that can express our gratitude" for the support.

