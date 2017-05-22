Iranian president calls US relations 'a curvy road'

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has described relations with the United States as "a curvy road." He says the Islamic Republic still is waiting to understand what the Trump administration wants.

Rouhani was responding to a question on Monday from The Associated Press at a news conference in Tehran.

Rouhani says that Iranians are "waiting for this government to be civil" and that "hopefully, things will settle down ... so we could pass more accurate judgments."

Rouhani also criticized a meeting U.S. President Donald Trump attended in Saudi Arabia, describing it as a "show-off" that "will not have any political and practical values."

The president added that "the issue of terrorism cannot be solved through giving money to superpowers."