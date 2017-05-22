LA art dealer sentenced in theft from high-profile clients

LOS ANGELES — A former California art dealer has been sentenced to jail for stealing more than $1 million from owners of paintings, including former Disney executive Michael Ovitz.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says 63-year-old Perry Rubenstein was ordered Monday to serve six months in jail, three years of probation and pay $1.1 million to Ovitz and another victim, collector Michael Salke.

A probation violation could lead to a 16-month prison term.

Rubenstein pleaded no contest to two counts of grand theft by embezzlement on March 30.