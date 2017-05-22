Man acknowledges trying to sell satellite secrets to Russia
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Federal authorities say a California man who worked as an engineer for a
Gregory Allen Justice entered the pleas Monday to two felonies: economic espionage and violating the Arms Export Control Act. The 49-year-old could get up to 35 years in federal prison.
Authorities say Justice provided an undercover FBI agent he thought was a Russian spy with proprietary software technology and other information for use in satellites.
Court documents say he was paid between $500 and $1,000 during each of several meetings last year.
Justice was arrested in July. Investigators said he told them he needed money to help with his wife's medical problems.