Man grabs microphone at Yale commencement, gets escorted out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale's commencement was briefly interrupted when a man ran onto the podium and grabbed the microphone.

It happened Monday during the invocation.

The unidentified man said just a few words about loving Yale before he was grabbed by security and taken away.

It was not clear if the disruption had anything to do with a union demonstration outside the commencement.

A large group of graduate teachers and their supporters marched to demand that the Ivy League school begin negotiations with their newly formed union.