Man set afire during Venezuela protest as death toll rises

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is accusing protesters of setting fire to a government supporter, saying what he calls "Nazi-fascist" elements are take root inside the opposition's ranks.

Maduro on Sunday said that 21-year-old Orlando Zaragoza suffered burns to almost all his body when he was doused with gasoline and set on fire at a protest in Caracas a day earlier.

Videos circulating on social media show a man covered in flames fleeing a small mob.

The incident is under investigation.