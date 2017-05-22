Minister: Taiwan 'unfairly blocked' from WHO confab by China

GENEVA — Taiwan's health minister says China has "unfairly blocked" the island's government from taking part in the annual meeting of the World Health Organization's governing body.

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung spoke Monday to reporters in Geneva moments before the start of the 10-day World Health Assembly, insisting that Taiwan had contributions to offer and accusing Beijing of playing politics with health.

Taiwan isn't a U.N. member state but was granted assembly "observer status" between 2009 and 2016 under an arrangement on the "One China" principle favoured by Beijing. But China has accused the year-old government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of reneging on that principle.