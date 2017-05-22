Ohio girl pleads 'true' to lesser charge in dad's slaying

WARREN, Ohio — A 15-year-old Ohio girl charged in the fatal shooting of her sleeping father has pleaded "true" to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter Monday.

A judge sentenced her to one year in jail, but she will spend just two more months behind bars because she has been in jail since the shooting in July.

The girl's attorney says she shot her father to stop him from abusing the family. The shooting happened at the family's home in Warren, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometres ) southeast of Cleveland.

Prosecutors say the plea deal came because witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting have changed their testimony.