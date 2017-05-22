Report: Over 31 million people internally displaced in 2016

A new report says over 31 million people were displaced in their own countries last year — over 75 per cent due to disasters including floods and wildfires and the rest from conflicts, with Congo and Syria topping the list.

The report released Monday by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center says East Asia and the Pacific accounted for two-thirds of the displacements related to extreme weather events in 2016 — almost double the number for 2015.

The centre is part of the Norwegian Refugee Council. It says there have been roughly twice as many internally displaced people as refugees who flee to another country in recent years.