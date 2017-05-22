Roadside bomb kills 5 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A Pakistani government official says a roadside bomb has killed at least five people and wounded several others in a northwest tribal region close to the Afghan border.

Mohammad Iqbal Khan says the remote controlled bomb was detonated Monday in Tirah valley in the Khyber tribal region as volunteers from a government-backed militia were moving into the area.

Khan said the attack took place in a remote area of the valley and the wounded were being transported to a hospital in the region.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility but Islamic State group militants have been responsible for previous similar attacks.