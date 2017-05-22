Romania detains 6 Syrian migrants on way to Schengen zone

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian border police say they have detained and questioned six Syrian migrants who are suspected of illegally trying to leave Romania and head to the Schengen zone.

Police say they discovered the group of four adults and two children early Sunday near the town of Valea lui Mihai about 300 metres (330 yards) from the border with Hungary. Police say the migrants "couldn't justify their presence in the area."

They brought them in for questioning and they told police they were trying to reach the Schengen visa-free travel zone. Romania isn't in the Schengen zone, but Hungary is.