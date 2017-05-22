Senate on track to confirm Iowa governor as China envoy

WASHINGTON — Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is on track to be confirmed as President Donald Trump's ambassador to China.

The Senate is expected to approve Branstad's nomination in a vote scheduled for later Monday.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Branstad assured lawmakers that he would not shy away from confronting Beijing on a range of issues, including human rights and trade.

Branstad, 70, says he intends to use his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) to advance U.S. and international interests. The two met in 1985 when Xi, then a provincial official, led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.