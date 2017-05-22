Serbia's PM reinstates ally sacked after sexist remark
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's prime minister and president-elect says a former
Aleksandar Vucic said Monday that former
Gasic sparked outrage in December 2015 after a journalist knelt down in front of him to avoid being in the way of cameras as he spoke to a group of reporters during a visit to a factory. He commented: "I like these female journalists who kneel down so easily."
Vucic had reluctantly agreed to fire Gasic, one of his closest associates, after a series of protests organized by Serbia's journalist unions.