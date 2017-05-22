Serbia's PM reinstates ally sacked after sexist remark

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's prime minister and president-elect says a former defence minister who was dismissed after insulting a female journalist with a sexist remark will become the new head of the state security agency.

Aleksandar Vucic said Monday that former Defence Minister Bratislav Gasic "has the skills and will perform his duties according to the law."

Gasic sparked outrage in December 2015 after a journalist knelt down in front of him to avoid being in the way of cameras as he spoke to a group of reporters during a visit to a factory. He commented: "I like these female journalists who kneel down so easily."