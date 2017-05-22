Singapore, Poland presidents want more economic ties

WARSAW, Poland — Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam says he and Poland's president have discussed closer bilateral economic and trade ties and their countries' roles in growing trade between Europe and Asia.

Tony Tan is the first president of Singapore to visit Poland in almost 50 years of the two nation's economic relations. The president is accompanied by a large group of Singapore businessmen.

Tony Tan and Poland's President Andrzej Duda planned to sign documents on developing co-operation in science and research on Monday.

The presidents will also open a Poland-Singapore Business Forum.