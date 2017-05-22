The Latest: German court rules in Syrian refugee status case

BUCHAREST, Romania — The Latest on migration issues in Europe (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A Berlin court says that Syrians who have fled their homelands to avoid compulsory military service should be granted full refugee status.

The administrative court ruled Monday in the case of two Syrian men who fled in 2015 and been granted a lesser "subsidiary protection" and appealed to be granted refugee status.

The court said that if they returned they'd be punished for avoiding military service and would "with considerable likelihood" be considered regime opponents who face torture or death. Thus, the court said, they should be treated as refugees.

Both people with subsidiary protection and those with refugee status have the possibility for eventual permanent residence, with the biggest difference being refugees are more easily able to gain entry for their families.

___

1:45 p.m.

Romanian border police say they have detained and questioned six Syrian migrants who are suspected of illegally trying to leave Romania and head to the Schengen zone.

Police say they discovered the group of four adults and two children early Sunday near the town of Valea lui Mihai about 300 metres (330 yards) from the border with Hungary. Police say the migrants "couldn't justify their presence in the area."

They brought them in for questioning and they told police they were trying to reach the Schengen visa-free travel zone. Romania isn't in the Schengen zone, but Hungary is.