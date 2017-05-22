The Latest: Minnesota Democrats hit lack of internet privacy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the last day of the Minnesota Legislature's regional session for 2017 (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Minnesota Democrats are raising a stink that a measure to protect residents' internet privacy isn't part of the next budget.

A move in Congress earlier this year to loosen regulations allowing internet providers to sell customers' data sparked the issue in Minnesota. The House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to ban that data collection last month.

But the measures were absent Monday from budget bills as the Legislature raced toward a midnight deadline. Democrats tried and failed to add it back in to several funding packages.

Rep. Paul Thissen of Minneapolis says it's unconscionable that a measure that won almost unanimous support would be removed. Republicans who control the Legislature had previously said they were trying to strike a compromise on the language.

___

5:30 a.m.

Minnesota lawmakers are down to their last day to wrap up several major budget bills to avoid needing extra time to finish the work of the legislative session.

The House and Senate reached deals late Sunday on water buffers to pass an environment bill, and agreed on funding for colleges and universities over objections from minority Democrats that the University of Minnesota wasn't getting enough money.

But most of a two-year, more than $45 billion budget isn't done. The deadline to adjourn is midnight Monday.