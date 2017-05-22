The Latest: Vigil planned to honour slain student

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Latest on the stabbing death of a visiting student at the University of Maryland (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A vigil is planned to honour a Bowie State University student who was fatally stabbed while visiting the University of Maryland. The black student's slaying is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

The vigil for Richard Collins III is planned for Monday evening at the historically black school's campus, about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) from the University of Maryland, where the attack occurred. Bowie State spokeswoman Damita Chambers says it's a student-led effort. Chambers says the school plans a moment of silence during Tuesday's commencement, when 23-year-old Collins was to graduate.

Police arrested 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, who is white. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police asked the FBI to assist after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich: Nation," where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

___

3:15 a.m.

Officials say the fatal stabbing of a black student visiting the University of Maryland is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

Police say Bowie State student Richard Collins III was attacked early Saturday by 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, who has been charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first-degree assault.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said Sunday that he asked the FBI to assist in the investigation after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich: Nation," where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

Mitchell says the 23-year-old Collins was visiting friends at the College Park campus when he was stabbed. He was to graduate on Tuesday.