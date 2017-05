HANOI, Vietnam — The United States has delivered six coastal patrol boats to Vietnam's coast guard in a move that expands their security co-operation amid tension in the disputed South China Sea.

The six 45-foot Metal Shark patrol boats were officially handed over by U.S. Ambassador Ted Osius to the coast guard Monday in the central province of Quang Nam. The embassy said in a statement that the handover represented deepening co-operation in maritime law enforcement and humanitarian assistance in Vietnam's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.