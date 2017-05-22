Used clothing store gets surprise donation of marijuana

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children's clothes a suburban Minneapolis shop.

The Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2q2xUtJ ) that the Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.

Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.