Yasidi activist weary after years of anti-IS campaigning

VIENNA — Yazidi activist Nadia Murad says her work speaking out against the Islamic State group has left her weary and considering passing the torch to other women enslaved by the extremist group.

Murad, whose village in Iraq was captured by IS militants in 2014, said Monday she plans to cut down on her public engagements.

Instead, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee says other former female victims of IS are being recruited to help maintain the focus on the thousands of women still held captive by the group.