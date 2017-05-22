Yemeni Protesters pelt UN envoy's motorcade with rocks, eggs

SANAA, Yemen — Protesters linked to anti-government Shiite rebels have pelted the motorcade of the U.N. envoy to Yemen with rocks, shoes and eggs as the Mauritanian diplomat was leaving the airport at the capital, Sanaa.

The envoy, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, was not hurt in the Monday incident. His bodyguards fired in the air to disperse the small group of protesters.

The United Nations has been seeking to mediate a political settlement in Yemen to end a war pitting forces loyal to the country's internationally recognized government and backed by a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and loyalists to a former president.